Excited group of seniors sets off for scenic canal cruise

The trip on the Ellesmere branch of the Llangollen Canal was brought together through the joint auspices of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, Radfield Home Care, Age UK and the Lyneal Trust.

A mini bus driven by Rotarian Fred McDonogh picked up the travellers to take them to Ellesmere where the group boarded the ‘Shropshire Maid’ for a memorable boat trip.

Radfield Home Care arranged for some of their clients to enjoy this special day out, many of whom had never been on a canal boat before.

The company said afterwards that the relaxing cruise was filled with warm conversation, laughter and the joy of making new friends.

A picnic lunch was served on board. “It was a truly heartwarming experience that left a lasting impression on everyone involved,” said Karen Corcoran, Radfield operations manager.

Another of the Radfield carers said she was ‘as excited as a little girl’.

"We are sailing, we are sailing..." the group set off for their sailing experience.

Said Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s past president David Morris who was an integral part of the organising group: "It was an idyllic day, as none of the new sailors had ever been on a canal boat before.

“They followed the line of the canal to Frankton and then returned a few hours later for a well-earned cup of tea and a slice of cake."

Following this successful trip all the funding partners confirmed that ‘they will be doing this one again'.

David has already organised another trip for August 28 and is hoping that funding can be raised for further sessions in 2026.

"That will be entirely down to the generosity of the Shrewsbury public though. It’s certainly getting harder to raise funds. People are really being squeezed for cash – and we can certainly see things are getting much tighter for families,’’ he added.

Anyone who wants to know more about Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club can contact gdmw@hotmail.co.uk