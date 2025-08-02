Empathy for Special Children - new inclusion hub opens in south Shropshire

The Inclusion Hub is a new community space dedicated to combating isolation and loneliness in our community and continuing our support for our neurodiverse community.

At The Inclusion Hub, we envision a place where everyone feels connected, valued, and supported. We will be offering a range of programmes and services designed to foster genuine connections and build a stronger, more inclusive community. Some of our programmes include support groups, social events, and educational workshops tailored to various needs in our community.

To learn more about our work and our exciting visions for the future, find out more at empathyforspecialchildren.org/contact

We truly value your support. Together, we can create a community where no one feels alone.

The Inclusion Hub (former Barclays Bank) Craven Arms.