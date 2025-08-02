A stroll so nice, it crosses the border twice

Steve Jerman, Borderland president said: “It’s just great that Thomas Telford’s engineering masterpiece from 1802 is still standing and in such fantastic condition and it reminds me of my childhood near Chirk. I have lived abroad for many years so it’s so nice to revisit my old haunts – although I still don’t like the chocolatey smell from the old Cadbury’s factory”.

The aqueduct and viaduct are such iconic symbols of the border between Shropshire and North Wales and a reminder of our industrial heritage.