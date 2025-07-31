Wool crafted wonders celebrate 75th anniversary of local charity

The toppers have become a popular talking point amongst the residents of Shrewsbury, Randlay, Brookside, Broseley, Much Wenlock, Newport and Shawbirch. Created in a variety of vibrant colours, these whimsical post box toppers bring a playful touch of creativity to our local high streets. A total of 40 toppers have been handcrafted by members of the charity’s craft groups, with each one taking around 40 hours to complete. Importantly, all post boxes with toppers remain fully accessible for anyone wishing to send mail.

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin hosts several friendly craft groups across the county. The Knit & Natter group meets in St Georges every other Tuesday, while the Stitch & Mix group gathers every Monday morning in Brookside. They've recently been joined in the post box initiative by a like-minded group in Newport, which meets every Friday morning, and members of the charity’s Line Dancing and other artistic pursuit groups have also contributed.

Members of the Age UK STW craft groups making 75th anniversary post box toppers.

“Our craft groups offer a wonderful opportunity to meet other older people with a shared interest in a safe and welcoming environment,” said Claire Fishlock, Service Development Officer, at the charity. “Everyone from our groups has worked really hard on the post box toppers but they always find time to have a friendly chat and enjoy each other’s company. It’s fabulous to celebrate the charity’s milestone in this way.”

Creating the post box toppers that have appeared across the county.

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin has launched its 75th anniversary fundraising appeal, which aims to raise £75,000 to help combat loneliness amongst older people.

To support the charity you can make a one-off or regular donation via their JustGiving page justgiving.com/campaign/ageukstw75 If you would prefer to donate by cheque, it should be made payable to ‘Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin’ and posted or hand-delivered to the charity’s office at Bellstone, Shrewsbury.

If you’d like to join one of the charity’s craft groups, simply get in touch with Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin by calling 01743 233 123 or emailing enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk.

The designs for the toppers include a 75th birthday cake.

The post box topper in Randlay was knitted by local members of the charity.