Scrub nurse recognised for transforming hip arthroscopy service

Steve Humphreys was nominated by Mr Rajpal Nandra, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, who praised his initiative, innovation and leadership.

Hip arthroscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure used to diagnose and treat a range of problems inside the hip joint. It allows for quicker recovery times compared to traditional open surgery.

When Mr Nandra joined the Oswestry-based hospital three years ago, the hip arthroscopy service was facing several challenges, including inefficient procedures and operations that were taking up to four hours.

He said: “Steve asked to become my regular scrub nurse and since then, we’ve completely refined the theatre setup, cable management and theatre flow. He’s also written an app that allows staff to easily view the setup and specific equipment needed for each operation and surgeon, which has made a huge difference.

“Thanks for Steve’s leadership and enthusiasm, operations are far less stressful, outcomes are more predictable, and we’ve reduced surgery time to just one hour and twenty minutes, meaning we’re now able to do three to four cases per day.

“Steve has played an integral role in this transformation and fully deserves to be recognised.”

Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive, presenting Steve Humphreys with his RJAH Stars Award alongside Mr Rajpal Nandra, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon.

The RJAH Stars Award is a monthly staff recognition initiative that celebrates individuals or teams who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to patient care, teamwork, and hospital values.

“I’m chuffed,” Steve said. “It was a big shock, but it is nice to be appreciated for the work that we do.

“The techniques that Mr Nandra and the arthroplasty hip team are using have really taken off. They’re innovative, they’re better for the patient and they’re better for outcomes.

Winner Steve has worked at the Trust for much of his career, including as a Theatre Support Worker before heading off to do his nurse training and returning to RJAH almost five years ago.

He added: “It’s home, that’s why I came back. It’s a good place to be and I enjoy it. I enjoy the team, and I really enjoy winning awards like this – it’ll be going up on the mantelpiece!”

Winners receive a certificate, voucher and chocolates in recognition of their efforts – thanks to the League of Friends.

Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive, presented the award to Steve. She said: “Steve’s contribution to transforming the hip arthroscopy service has demonstrates his innovative approach and commitment to continuous improvement, which have had a measurable impact on patient care and surgical efficiency.

“This award is a well-deserved recognition of his work.”