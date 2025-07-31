Newlife charity launches £1 school uniform sale

The school uniform sale will be held from Monday, 11 August at Newlife the Charity for Disabled Children’s Market Drayton store on Cheshire Street, offering the chance to stock up on brand new school uniform basics including trousers, skirts and shirts.

All the uniform will be sold on a first come, first served, basis – and if you buy five items of school uniform or more in one transaction, one item will be free.

Carole Simpson, Newlife’s Director of Retail and Sustainability, said: “We know how tough it can be for parents and carers when it comes to stocking up on school uniform basics, and how quickly children can go through them, so this is really great opportunity to stock up on the basics you need for the Autumn term.”