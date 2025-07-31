Drawing a Blanc: Unique collection of artist inspired wines

"I’ve always claimed there’s artistry in winemaking. Amongst the viticulture and oenology there’s a little bit of room for a winemaker to express themselves. An opportunity to use a little bit of magic to share their personality and make wines with character. Just like these amazing artists do everyday" says Thomas Holt, winemaker for Paso-Primero.

In Cherie, Thomas found a kindred spirit with whom he could celebrate the artistry in wine, and together they've been working with some incredibly talented people to create this limited edition collection of Paso-Primero wines with unique labels and unique stories from six unique artists.

The flight of wines with original artwork from local Shropshire artists.

A veritable who's who of Shropshire artists have been involved in the project with Emma Williams, Matt Sewell, Caris Jackson, Hannah Chumbley, Luke Crump, and Mollie Vickers, all adding their own flair to the labels.

Cherie Jerrard

Each of the bottles is currently on display around Shrewsbury with wines in Tanners Wines, Condor, Bobby's, Gindifferent, The Shrewsbury Museum, and GlouGlou.

To make things even more exciting you can win all the original artworks (and the wine inside them!) by entering the prize draw on paso-primero.com/drawn or by going to Drawn itself at the Flax Mills on August 9.

Paso-Primero & Drawn