Coleg Cambria students set to compete at prestigious UK skills event

The 2025 WorldSkills UK National Finals – often referred to as the ‘Skills Olympics’ – will be held in Wales for the first time, taking place from November 26–28 across five venues.

Representing Cambria’s campuses in Wrexham, Deeside, Llysfasi, and Northop, the college’s top-performing students and apprentices will go head-to-head with elite competitors from across the UK.

This year’s Cambria finalists are:

Aircraft Maintenance – Robert Jones (Airbus UK)

Aircraft Maintenance – Hannah Back (Airbus UK)

Aircraft Maintenance – Patrick Dunne (Coleg Cambria)

Beauty Therapist – Evie McManus (Coleg Cambria)

Beauty Therapist – Lydia Roberts (Coleg Cambria)

CNC Milling – Jo Arrowsmith (Coleg Cambria)

CNC Milling – Tomos Roberts (Coleg Cambria)

Metal Fabricator – Mark Wright (Coleg Cambria)

Robert Jones, Cambria’s Skills Competition Lead, said: “Being selected for WorldSkills UK is a real mark of excellence, and our team has earned their place among the nation’s best through dedication and hard work.

“This isn’t just a competition – it’s a chance for these learners to raise the bar, test themselves on a national stage, and make Wales proud. We’re excited to see what they achieve and confident they’ll deliver outstanding performances. Best of luck to all!”

Learners from Coleg Cambria have participated in national skills competitions

The finals will bring together 417 competitors from across the country, competing in 47 skill categories that highlight the best of technical and vocational education.

Wales will be strongly represented, with 120 finalists making it through regional qualifiers. Hosting the event marks a milestone in the Welsh Government’s ongoing partnership with Inspiring Skills Excellence and WorldSkills UK.

Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership Jack Sargeant, a former Coleg Cambria student, said: “These competitions show the real-world value and applications of apprenticeships and are invaluable in futureproofing our economy.

I am proud Wales is hosting the WorldSkills Finals UK 2025. We have a beautiful country, and I hope all visitors will take some time to explore it.”

For more information, visit worldskillsuk.org.

To learn more about Coleg Cambria, visit cambria.ac.uk.