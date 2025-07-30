Weston Park’s Summer Fiesta promises food, fun and family favourites

The stately home on the Shropshire Staffordshire border says its annual Summer Fiesta promises a bank holiday weekend of food, fun and family favourites on August 24 and 25.

The stunning line-up features a brand new dog show, great mix of live entertainment, family-friendly activities, delicious street food, and local artisan stalls – all set to great live music and within the beautiful grounds of Weston Park.

Shropshire favourites The Dirty Rockin Scoundrels are headlining the live music across the weekend, with a range of other exciting acts also taking to the stage to create the perfect summer soundtrack.

Visitors will get the chance to enjoy a mouth-watering selection of street food from around the world, alongside a trade line up of local producers and crafters offering unique gifts, treats, and handmade items.

There’s plenty to keep younger guests entertained with face painting, alpaca trekking and a traditional fun fair.

In a new addition for 2025, local charity Brighter Days Rescue will be hosting the ‘Weston Woof Dog Show’ to raise awareness and funds for their work with dogs in need.

The Summer Fiesta will also support the Midlands Air Ambulance, Weston Park’s Charity of the Year. Visitors can help raise vital funds through optional donations when booking tickets online.

Summer Fiesta at Weston Park

Rebecca Alexander, head of estate operations at Weston Park, said: “Our Summer Fiesta is the perfect way to round off the summer. With live music, fantastic food, and plenty for the kids, it’s a great value day out for all ages. Bring your picnic blanket and dancing shoes - we can’t wait to welcome you to Weston!’

As part of the Fiesta experience, visitors will also have full access to explore the wider estate, including the popular Woodland Adventure Playground and the Miniature Railway, which offers a scenic ride into the enchanting Temple Wood.

For those looking to discover something new, Weston Park has also launched its latest summer attraction - a sculpture trail in partnership with Wild in Art: Oli & Nel’s Hare-Raising Adventure - The Tale of the Lost Lyrebird. Guests can follow the story around the Park and Gardens by scanning QR codes at each beautifully-decorated hare sculpture they find.

Advance tickets for the Summer Fiesta are just £8 for adults and £4 for children and includes admission to the Park & Gardens. On-the-day pricing will apply on the day.

For full event details and to book tickets, visit: weston-park.com