The Rest is History podcast to feature Shropshire-incubated research endorsed by Oxford Professor

In September, keep an ear out for an episode of 'The Rest is History' podcast with Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook. This podcast, which boasts millions of listeners worldwide, has captivated audiences since 2020 with its deep dives into historical narratives.

The upcoming episode will explore the dramatic story of how we have come to understand the hidden meanings behind glittering early medieval treasures like the Sutton Hoo and Staffordshire Hoard, connecting directly to Shropshire-rooted research.

Building on this national exposure, a key part of these discoveries can be seen in person right in August: a striking work of are, "In Hoc Signo," (currently on show in the Shrewsbury Arts Trail) will join other works on a journey to the prestigious Minories gallery in Colchester, Essex.

Byrga Geniht and Jacob Chandler showing Alex Wagner, Mayor of Shrewsbury "IN HOC SIGNO" at the Shrewsbury Arts Trail. Photo: Byrga Geniht Ltd

The work will be a key part of the exhibition "Number in Time and Space: exploring Plato's fifth element," running from August 20 to 24 and again from August 27 to 31.

The journey to this national recognition began in Shropshire back in 2021 when a dramatic performance of the Old English poem 'Beowulf' took place. Among the performers from Thegns of Mercia was James D. Wenn. His visit to the historic Tudor Soulton Hall near Wem sparked a truly epic realisation.

Wenn, who had been researching medieval mathematics, discovered that these ancient mathematical principles also underpin the design of country houses, most especially Old Sir Rowland Hill's Soulton Hall itself. This proud Shropshire landmark, is filled with this semi-hidden geometry and symbolism.

Finding such a deep and unexpected link to our past was transformative. This led Wenn and his partner, James Syrett, to found Byrga Geniht, a cultural consultancy. The mission of this business is to support heritage guardians like the Ashton Family at Soulton Hall to unlocking the past through expert interpretation, often involving visual and 3D media.

This work has led to exciting collaborative art commissions, including with Shropshire-based sculptor Jacob Chandler.

Speaking for Soulton Hall, Tim Ashton said: "This is significant moment for Shropshire, showing how research involving local stakeholders and artistic talent can achieve national and global prominence and shed new light on our shared history."