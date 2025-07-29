Yawanawa Tribe coming to Shropshire

This transformational gathering where holistic health, world music, and community harmonise to deliver a life-changing experience that inspires a new way of being. This year Sam Garratt and one of the world's leading Kora player Sona Jobarteh will lead over 200 musicians and workshop leaders in inspiring and uplifting sessions.

With thousands from all over the country expected to attend this annual festival, Director Alex Dudgeon is overwhelmed by this year's interest in the festival. "We have worked all year to bring together a line up that appeals to all age groups and interests" Sam Garratt is an English songwriter who has played at some of the world's largest Mind Body Spirit events and festivals. Sona Jobarteh is a unique and pioneering musical icon of her time whose renown has been rapidly flourishing globally. With yoga sessions, dance sessions, poetry workshops, sacred ceremonies, thought provoking talks for all age groups, this festival is a safe family friendly environment.

Visit: soulrevolutionfestival.com for further information

Line up for the 2025 Soul Revolution Festival in Weston Park

Festival revellers around the camp fire at Soul Revolution Festival 2024

Yawanawa Tribe at Soul Revolution Festival

Soul Revolution Festival