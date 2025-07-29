The Grove alumna renovates London Primary school abandoned area

Whitchurch Primary School & Nursery in Stanmore, Harrow, welcomed the Mayor of Harrow, Anjana Patel on the 9th July 2025 to officially open their new Woodland Forest School.

The school community has been working on this project all year and were delighted to share the finished area with the Mayor, staff, a representative from the Governing body, parents and pupils.

This project was driven by the Assistant Headteacher, Mrs Portou, who was part of the original fundraising to create an eco-garden in this space back in 2010. It was well loved by all, but due to the impact of covid, it became neglected and overgrown.

The Mayor of Harrow officially opens the Whitchurch Woodland Forest school.

Together with the whole school community, the area was not only brought back to life, but reinvented as a Woodland Forest School, fully equipped with teaching workbenches, log cutting stand, fire pit area, new pond and decking, compost areas and a mud kitchen. The vegetable garden boasts a variety of produce which the children grow from seeds. There is a fruit orchard and club house for reading, quiet activities like sewing or just meeting with friends for a chat. The decking has a viewing balcony where children can bird watch.

‘I love it in the woodland. It feels like you are in a forest but it’s cozy and fun.’

‘I really like learning a new skill like how to use a saw or build a bird house out of wood.’

The Mayor of Harrow, Head teacher, Miss Inniss and Assistant Headteacher, Mrs Portou: ribbon cutting ceremony

‘The best thing is the pond. I can’t wait until we have fish and frogs.’ Pupils at Whitchurch

'It’s such a wonderful initiative, and it’s clear how much thought and care has gone into creating a special space for the children.'

'I would personally like to thank all the individuals who have been a part of the great woodland forest school with a huge thank you for getting this project done, particularly for the school children, it will open so many doors for the kids to venture out into the outdoors with a secured environment and learn in so many aspects.' Parents and Carers of Whitchurch

Enjoying the newly renovated decking and viewing platform

'I would like to extend our warm congratulations to the entire school community for your dedication and vision in bringing this fantastic project to life. It’s truly inspiring to see how an unused space has been transformed through community collaboration, generosity, and the enthusiasm of pupils and parents alike.' The Mayor of London

'This project is truly at the heart of my own love of the outdoors and I see the passion the school has dedicated to bringing this to life. Green spaces in Harrow are abundant, it's how we use them for schools and the community that count. I am proud as Mayor of Harrow to share this occasion today and it is amazing to see how it has brought together the school community. Well done to everyone. You should all be very proud of your school.' The Mayor of Harrow

Forest School is an immersive approach to learning that helps children grow in confidence, creativity, and resilience by connecting with the natural world. I am excited to see the pupils of Whitchurch Primary School benefit for years to come from the enriching, nature-filled outdoor space we’ve created together. The Headteacher, Miss Inniss

Mrs Portou commented: 'Leading on this project has been a dream come true. I grew up in green and hilly Shropshire and believe outdoor spaces should be enjoyed by all, no matter where you are in England. To know that staff, Governors, parents/carers and pupils have been following the progress all year and contributed so much, has really brought Whitchurch together as a community. This area will grow with the children.'

Bob Blackman (CBE MP) visited the school on the 18th July to have a tour of the woodland and speak to some children about our vision for sustainability and biodiversity. He commented, ‘nurturing green spaces in Harrow is vital. This amazing project will help children understand the importance of our outdoor areas.’

The school are now running Forest sessions and the Year 6 Sustainability Leaders will be driving projects throughout the school.