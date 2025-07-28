Milestone hit on World Hepatitis Day as local drug and alcohol charity confirms micro-elimination of hepatitis C, ahead of NHS target

Hepatitis C is a bloodborne virus which can cause liver cirrhosis and cancer. Early testing is vital, as quick detection and treatment reduces the likelihood of serious liver damage. More than 95% of people who are treated can be cured. World Hepatitis Day, marked on July 28 every year, aims to raise global awareness of hepatitis and encourage prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

The charity has been actively raising awareness of the importance of testing and treatment, which includes taking testing right to people’s doorsteps.

Jan Burrows, head of service delivery at the Shropshire Recovery Partnership, says: “We are incredibly proud that Shropshire has once again been recognised for eliminating Hepatitis C within our drug and alcohol services. This achievement reflects the dedication of our team, our strong partnerships with local and national health providers, and the commitment of those we support in engaging with testing and treatment.

“Hepatitis C is preventable and curable, and this revalidation shows what is possible when services are person-centred, proactive, and inclusive. We remain committed to keeping Hep C elimination a reality for everyone in our community.”

Hepatitis C testing

Micro-elimination is defined as:

100% of clients in structured treatment are offered a hepatitis C test

100% of those with a history of injecting have been tested

90% of current and previous injectors (at risk) have a hepatitis C test date within the last 12 months

90% of clients who’ve tested positive for hepatitis have completed or commenced treatment

Most hepatitis C infections occur through exposure to blood from unsafe injection practices, unsafe health care, unscreened blood transfusions and some sexual practices, but the virus can also be shared through tattoos, sharing razors and even toothbrushes.

Across the world, around 58 million people live with chronic hepatitis C, and there are around 1.5 million new infections each year. The NHS have committed to eliminating hepatitis C before 2025, and through achieving micro-elimination, the service has played a key part in helping the NHS to achieve this target.