Mid Wales Arts: Summer holiday workshops for young people

Tuesday, 29 July: Clay sculpture with Cathy and Josh

Wednesday, 30 July: Having fun with watercolours with Angela Gladwell who is currently exhibiting with us

Thursday, 31 July: Sculpteen, exploring and making 3D sculptures with John Wallbank

Sculpteen Poster

Tuesday, 5 August Printmaking in the new print shed

Wednesday, 6 August Clay Sculpture

Thursday, 7 August Sculpteen, exploring and making 3D sculptures with John Wallbank

Tuesday, 19 August Using natural slips on clay

Wednesday, 20 Printmaking in the new print shed

Thursday, 21 Sculpteen, exploring and making 3D sculptures with John Wallbank

Tuesday, 26 August Painting and animation with Cheryl Leach

Wednesday, 27 August Learning new techniques in clay.

Thursday, 28 August Sculpteen, exploring and making 3D sculptures with John Wallbank

Workshops on Tuesday and Wednesdays are aimed at 7-11 year olds. Your child can come for the whole day 10-4 or for the morning or afternoon. Younger children may prefer to come for one session and older ones may like to attend both.

Children should bring a packed lunch and wear old clothes.

Our summer holiday programmes for young people began at Mid Wales Arts in 2008 and have continued annually as a fun and interactive way for your child to get involved with art. Workshops are run by artists and makers who are experienced teachers and are designed to be fun while developing skills and confidence. Activities will include drawing, mark making, printing and painting.

Please e mail: office@midwalesarts.org.uk to book a place.

£12 per session or £20 for the whole day, concessions available.

We are very grateful to the Ashley Family Foundation for supporting our community workshops, allowing us to offer these opportunities at minimal cost.

Mid Wales Arts are also excited that John Wallbank, winner of the Mark Tanner prize for sculpture who has worked on major projects in the UK and abroad, will be running Sculpteen this summer, giving local young people a wonderful opportunity to develop their creativity, work independently and collaboratively with a variety of materials and learn new approaches to sculpture.