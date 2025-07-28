Mid-season momentum and match day magic

Batting First – Grit, Class, and Fireworks

Put into bat under bowler-friendly conditions, The Foxes responded with a confident, composed batting display:

Chris Rowe was the star of the show, smashing a magnificent 83 off 95 balls with 10 boundaries and a six — a masterclass in building and accelerating an innings.

Justin Reynolds provided the perfect finish, staying not out on 47 from 51 balls , guiding the innings home with style and calm.

Ian Millard (19 off 37) and Toby Cantwell (19 off 39) soaked up early pressure, laying a solid platform.

Ryan Wilkinson added late fireworks with a rapid 18 off 15, and Matthew Rowe chipped in with a handy 7.

The Calverhall Cup being presented by Joe and Mark to Noah at Sir John Thomas

“From patient partnerships to powerful hitting, the batting innings had it all — a team effort full of intent.”

The Tea Break – A True Calverhall Classic

No Calverhall cricket day is complete without our legendary mid-game teas – and once again, they did not disappoint! A spread of homemade cakes, hearty sandwiches, sausage rolls, and endless brews kept spirits high and bellies full. Thank you to all the wonderful volunteers who made it a proper feast — it was as fiercely competitive as the cricket!

Bowling to Win – Ruthless, Relentless, Rowe

Chasing our target, the opposition were met by a bowling attack that came out with teeth bared. Leading the charge:

Chris Rowe delivered a stunning spell, finishing with 5 for 36 in 9 overs , tearing through the middle order with skill and aggression.

Toby Cantwell followed suit with a devastating 4 for 35 in 8 overs , slicing through the lower order and sealing the deal.

Ryan Wilkinson built pressure up top with 1 for 19 from 7 overs , including 2 maidens – an economy masterclass.

Oliver Griffiths (6 overs, 1 maiden, 0 for 19) and Aiden Rich (4 overs, 0 for 19) kept it tight early on, while Justin Reynolds (5 overs, 0 for 28) added support through the middle.

“It was hunting in packs — build pressure, force the mistake, take the wicket. Foxes cricket at its finest.”

In the Field – Full Commitment

Despite 20 extras sneaking in (room for tightening, lads!), The Foxes were sharp, spirited, and switched on in the field. Backing up, diving stops, and full team hustle made the difference.

Post-Match BBQ & Tennis Rally – A Community in Full Swing

With wickets wrapped up and the win secured, the day rolled into a post-match BBQ in the sun. Burgers sizzled, laughter echoed, dogs and children played and the BBQ tongs were as busy as the scoreboard had been earlier. Meanwhile, over on the Calverhall tennis court, a number of families kept the sporting spirit alive with tennis played from mid afternoon until the call of the BBQ was too strong — proving there’s no such thing as too much outdoor activity and socialising at Calverhall!

Chris Rowe, Calverhall CC Vice Captain as Man of the Match through his 83 runs and 5 wickets

A New Tradition: The Calverhall Cup Begins!

Off the field, Calverhall CC made history this month with the inaugural presentation of the Calverhall Cup at Sir John Thomas School, a brilliant step in strengthening ties with local cricketing talent.

Joe and Mark, two active and determined club stalwarts, presented the award to Noah, in recognition of his outstanding commitment to cricket at SJT.

The Calverhall Cup will now be an annual tradition, capped off with an end-of-season fixture between SJT and The Foxes at Calverhall — a celebration of grassroots cricket and future stars.

“We’re not just building a club — we’re building a cricketing community.”

League Stats Update – Foxes Flying High

Batting Rankings (Shropshire League):

Ian Millard – 403 runs, ranked 9th

Chris Rowe – 312 runs, ranked 13th

Justin Reynolds – 219 runs, ranked 24th

Bowling Rankings:

Chris Rowe – 21 wickets, ranked 3rd

Toby Cantwell – 21 wickets, ranked 4th

Justin Reynolds – 17 wickets, ranked 11th

Fielding Rankings:

Ian Millard – 13 victims, ranked 1st

Oliver Griffiths – 6 victims, ranked 15th

Final Word – Eyes on the Prize

As we enter the second half of the season in win/lose/draw format, The Foxes are hungry for more, playing smart, spirited cricket and staying true to our club values: commitment, camaraderie, and community.

Thanks to everyone – players, supporters, volunteers, and families – for being part of this special season.

“More than a club, more than a team – The Foxes are family.”

Up the Foxes!