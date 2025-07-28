Cultural exchange in Bad Rappenau
In mid-June, the Vice Chairman of Llandrindod Wells and Area Twinning Association, Mr Kelsham Hanna, represented Llandrindod Wells at the Stadtfest in Bad Rappenau, Germany. He was joined by the immediate-past Mayor of Llandrindod Wells, Marcia Morgan. They were home-hosted by Peter and Helga Gaeling who, once again, made them feel at home with their kind hospitality.
The 6 day visit included excursions to an historic castle with a bird of prey display, a visit to the local salt mine, a heritage railway trip, a relaxing afternoon in Bad Rappenau's thermal baths. The highlight of the visit was the town's Stadtfest which included over 20 live bands performing on 2 different stages in front of large crowds. The town was full of stalls selling local produce and many beer tents. They enjoyed meeting up and spending time with both German and French Twinning Association members. Marcia was invited to open the Stadtfest with the crew of a German submarine, who were attending from Kiel and the Deputy Mayor of Bad Rappenau.
They enjoyed unusually hot and sunny weather with temperatures reaching the mid-thirties!
The Twinning Association plan many exchange visits to both Bad Rappenau and Contrexeville and are currently looking for new members to join. Contact details:-
For the 25th anniversary with Wales in 2026 (15.05.2026 – 17.05.2026), 20-25 Welsh guests are invited to Bad Rappenau
Contact details:- our website llandrindodtwinning.wordpress.com or email llandodtwinning@yahoo.com or phone 01597 822111.