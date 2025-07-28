Cultural exchange in Bad Rappenau

The 6 day visit included excursions to an historic castle with a bird of prey display, a visit to the local salt mine, a heritage railway trip, a relaxing afternoon in Bad Rappenau's thermal baths. The highlight of the visit was the town's Stadtfest which included over 20 live bands performing on 2 different stages in front of large crowds. The town was full of stalls selling local produce and many beer tents. They enjoyed meeting up and spending time with both German and French Twinning Association members. Marcia was invited to open the Stadtfest with the crew of a German submarine, who were attending from Kiel and the Deputy Mayor of Bad Rappenau.

They enjoyed unusually hot and sunny weather with temperatures reaching the mid-thirties!

The Twinning Association plan many exchange visits to both Bad Rappenau and Contrexeville and are currently looking for new members to join. Contact details:-

Bad Rappenau Stadtfest. Photo: Marcia Morgan

For the 25th anniversary with Wales in 2026 (15.05.2026 – 17.05.2026), 20-25 Welsh guests are invited to Bad Rappenau

Contact details:- our website llandrindodtwinning.wordpress.com or email llandodtwinning@yahoo.com or phone 01597 822111.