Building support, raising awareness: Platform Home Ownership donates to construction charity

The charity, which provides emotional, physical and financial support for those working in the construction industry, received £500 from Platform Home Ownership to mark World Wellbeing Week (June 24-30).

World Wellbeing Week, organised by Wellbeing World, encourages people to pause and reflect on their personal wellbeing. Its aim is to bring individuals, organisations and communities together to listen, share and discuss.

Platform made this donation as part of its pledge to give back to its communities, beyond the provision of its high-quality affordable homes in the wider Midlands and South West.

The Lighthouse Charity offers a free and confidential 24/7 helpline, live web chat service and provides a range of information on various wellbeing issues.

The charity’s #MakeItVisible team visits construction sites across the UK and Ireland sharing their lived experiences in a relatable way and encouraging others to reach out for support and signposting to the resources available for construction workers and their families.

Sarah Williams (Platform), Tricia Cunningham (Lighthouse Charity), Joanna Reynolds (Platform). Photo: Platform Home Ownership

Sarah Bolton, CEO of The Lighthouse Charity, said: “We are very grateful to Platform for their support through this donation, which will help our mission of ensuring that those in the construction community have access to and awareness of the support that is available to them.

“This will help to fund our charitable services for construction workers, including our 24-7 helpline, our #MakeItVisible tour, free wellbeing training and so much more.

“We’d like to thank Platform for this thoughtful donation.”

Sabina Cox, Marketing Manager at Platform, said: “We’re proud to be supporting such an essential and worthwhile cause that does so much for the construction sector, not just in our operating regions but across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

“At Platform, contributing to our communities and wider society is something we’re truly passionate about, and we will continue to support important services and community assets.

For more details on The Lighthouse Charity, please visit: lighthousecharity.org