Stewards at a historic Bridgnorth church send up a prayer for help

Sadly the church closed for regular worship in 1976 and is now in the hands of the Churches Conservation Trust with a small team of stewards opening the church for visitors most days. Unfortunately this team has now decreased in size owing to the results of the covid epidemic and many of the volunteers now retiring due to age and ill health.

It would be lovely if people in and around the town whose families worshipped at the church or had family connections could spare a couple of hours each week to meet and greet the many interesting visitors from around the world. You don't even need a family connection.

Stewards outside St Leonard's Church Bridgnorth. Photo: Teresa Foster

It would be a sad day if a church almost destroyed during the Civil War were to close to visitors, as these are the people who contribute to the upkeep of our beautiful church and without these contributions St. Leonards would deteriorate quickly.

Anyone with an interest please call in at the church and have a word with one of our friendly a stewards.