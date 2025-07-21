Six weeks of summer deals: Shropshire housebuilder announces revolving offers

Every week for six weeks, there will be a new offer available on select David Wilson Homes properties in Shropshire.

Offers range from deposit and mortgage contributions, exclusive Part Exchange offers and exciting new schemes. Offers could help home buyers save thousands of pounds and allow them to secure a more competitive mortgage rate for long-term savings.

Bedroom inside David Wilson Homes' Shropshire development. Photo: Barratt Redrow

Steve Barton, Senior Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We are excited to announce this wave of deals and savings which will help first time buyers get on to the property ladder, existing homeowners, and those looking to downsize to a more manageable home.

Kitchen dining room inside David Wilson Homes' Shropshire development. Photo: Barratt Redrow

These offers will be available on Rose Place in Shrewsbury, The Damsons in Market Drayton, Clockmakers in Whitchurch, Hughes Meadow in Telford and Otter’s Reach in Ironbridge.

The offers will begin on Monday 21st July and end on Sunday 31st August. Interested house buyers are encouraged to keep an eye on David Wilson Homes’ websites for updates on the latest deals available.

Three Storey show home at DWH's The Damsons development. Photo: Barratt Redrow

For further information on the properties available in the area, call the sales team on 0333 355 8479 or visit the website.