New president takes charge of Market Drayton Rotary Club at the start of exciting year

A key priority for the club during the coming months will be the provision of support to Youth and Special Need Adult causes in the local community whilst it also continues to provide valuable assistance in relation to civic events including the Ginger and Spice Festival and the Festival of Lights.

Mike takes over as the President of Market Drayton Rotary Club from his predecessor Teresa Tanner. Photo: Paul Tanner

One major new development close to Christmas will be the introduction of a sleigh which will enable Father Christmas to make more frequent appearances around Market Drayton. Information on the locations and the routes where the sleigh can be seen will appear nearer the time.

Mike is an accountant at Highbury Poultry in Higher Heath, Whitchurch. He and his wife, Annette, have two sons.

If you would like to learn more about Market Drayton Rotary Club please visit its website or Facebook pages.