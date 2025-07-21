Market Drayton charities and volunteers invited to free afternoon tea

Local charities, community groups and volunteers are being invited to a special Afternoon Tea event in Market Drayton this September — a heartfelt thank-you for their contributions and a chance to connect, collaborate and find new support.

The free event, hosted by Make It Market Drayton, will take place on Thursday 25th September 2025, from 3pm to 6pm, at the Parish Rooms at St Mary’s Church, right in the centre of town.

Guests can enjoy freshly brewed tea, homemade cakes, and a special batch of spiced scones to celebrate the town’s Ginger and Spice Festival week — all in a relaxed and friendly setting.

Charities Afternoon Tea in Market Drayton

But there’s more than cake on offer. The event will bring together local charities, non-profits, and grassroots groups to share ideas, meet funders, hear from guest speakers, and explore ways to strengthen their work and partnerships.

Helen McCabe, organiser from Make It Market Drayton, said: “We’re so lucky in Market Drayton to have a strong network of groups and volunteers who do incredible work. This Afternoon Tea is a chance to say thank you, to bring people together, and to make it easier for everyone to access the support and funding they need. We want local heroes to feel appreciated — and leave with fresh ideas and new contacts.”

What to Expect

Guest speakers sharing practical advice for community organisations

Opportunities to meet potential funders and support networks

Friendly networking with like-minded groups and volunteers

Information and resources on how to grow, fund or strengthen your group

Free refreshments and a warm community welcome

The event is completely free, but booking is essential as space is limited. Anyone involved in a charity, not-for-profit, faith group, or local initiative is encouraged to attend — from volunteers and trustees to staff and supporters.

Reserve your place here: eventbrite.co.uk/e/afternoon-tea-tickets-1474646921639?aff=oddtdtcreator

Why It Matters

Afternoon Tea events like this are part of a broader effort to strengthen Market Drayton’s voluntary and community sector. By creating space to connect and collaborate, organisers hope to spark new ideas and partnerships that will benefit the whole town.

“We know that many groups are facing funding cuts, stretched resources, and volunteer shortages,” said Helen McCabe. “But when people come together to share challenges, successes and local knowledge, it often leads to unexpected solutions — and renewed energy.”

As part of the week-long Ginger and Spice Festival, guests can also expect a sprinkle of seasonal flavour — with homemade spiced scones and a few local surprises on the day.

Whether you run a charity shop, organise a youth group, volunteer with a food bank, or are simply passionate about helping your community, this Afternoon Tea is for you.