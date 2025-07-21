Ludlow Repair Café getting ready for next event

The season has lived up to its name, the gardens have blossomed, and the volunteer team at the Ludlow Repair Café is getting ready to welcome the usual variety of items which need fixing – as well some of those garden items which have been put to good use during the amazing weather we’ve had since the April café event.

Dave Thompson with Toaster. Photo: Di Lyle

The Repair Café opens its doors to the public at 9.30am on 26th and, apart from TVs, will be ready to welcome the usual range of items whether they are household, garden, electrical or mechanical, toys or clocks, furniture or items of clothing.

As usual, it’s one item per person and the organisers ask that electrical items are dropped off between 9.30am and 10.30am. Other items can arrive up to 11am and all items must be collected on the day.

Kathy Cowell repairing sewing machine. Photo: Di Lyle

The organisers also ask that all items brought to the Repair Café have been cleaned or washed beforehand.

For anyone not able to come to the Elim Church on 26th, or for items which stop working between the Café events, the Ludlow Repair Café operates its At-Home service.

For more information or to join the team, contact ludlowrepaircafe@gmail.com or call 07786 620 624.