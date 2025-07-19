New homes available for property seekers in Telford

Barratt Homes is highlighting the homes at its sought-after development for would-be buyers who may be unaware of the opportunities available.

The Kingsley style home, for instance, is a four bedroom property with an open-plan kitchen with a dining area on the ground floor, in addition to a separate utility space and French doors that open out onto the garden.

There's also a spacious lounge and handy storage on the ground floor. Upstairs is an en suite main bedroom, two further double bedrooms and a single bedroom, and the family bathroom completes the home.

Available with the Part Exchange scheme and Stamp Duty fees completely paid, customers can save £8,199 when purchasing the Kingsley whilst also avoiding the hassle of the property chain and eliminating estate agent fees.

Scarlet View - Street scene at Barratt Homes Shropshire development. Photo: Barratt Homes

Another of the available properties; the Ellerton, is a three bedroom home with a bright and practical design, ideal for modern family living.

There is a large open-plan kitchen, with ample dining space and French doors leading to the rear garden. Upstairs, the main bedroom has an en suite shower room, and there is a further double bedroom, a single bedroom and a family bathroom.

The Deposit Boost scheme is available with this home, which can boost a homebuyer's Deposit from 10% to 15% deposit. Saving them tens of thousands of pounds and also allowing them to get a more competitive mortgage rate to save thousands of pounds in interest.

Nicola Foster, Senior Sales Manager at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “We are eager to spread the word about the fantastic opportunities at Scarlet View, with its great location and an array of moving schemes and offers available.

“We want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to learn about these opportunities to progress on the property ladder with us in Telford.”

Scarlet View, located on Proctor Avenue, is part of the charming Lawley Village in Telford. With easy access to the M54 and, from there, the M6 and A5, commuters can access several major towns and cities.

Under five miles away is the historic town of Ironbridge. Within the Ironbridge Valley of Invention, residents will find numerous museums, ideal for family days out. For more adventurous trips, there’s the Telford Ice Rink, Exotic Zoo Wildlife Park or the Horsehay Village Golf Centre.

The development currently has a range of three and four bedroom homes available from £280,995.

For further information about any nearby developments, contact the sales team on 0333 355 8475 or visit the Barratt Homes website.