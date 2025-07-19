A week of friendship: French visitors explore Shropshire market town and beyond

On Wednesday, the group headed to Harper Adams University for a behind-the-scenes look at its Dairy Unit, Engineering Academy, Vineyard and Apiary – with a picnic lunch to fuel the adventure. (Don’t forget those waterproof boots – disinfectant procedures apply!)

Thursday is a free day for guests to relax and spend time with their hosts, before everyone gathers for a delicious meal at The Oruna, followed by a Folk Evening at Sandbrook Vaults filled with music, dancing, and laughter.

French Twinning Visit in Market Drayton

Friday sees the group travel across the Welsh border to Llangollen for a scenic boat trip over the stunning Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, and a pub lunch at the Cross Foxes in Erbistock – a perfect way to soak up the countryside.

On Saturday, all eyes turn to the Market Drayton Carnival! Some of our visitors will take part in the colourful procession alongside their hosts, while others will watch from Michele & George’s garden on Alexandra Road. Expect stripes, flags, banners and smiles all around!

Sunday brings a more relaxed pace, with a traditional hog roast and garden games hosted by Sue and Peter Bichener at their home in Weston – a great way to unwind before the final days of the trip.

On Monday, the group travels to Chester for a Cathedral tour, sightseeing, lunch, and some well-earned shopping. In the evening, they’ll be honoured at a Civic Reception hosted by the Mayor and Market Drayton Town Council at the British Legion, complete with music from A Choired Taste.

The visit wraps up on Tuesday morning as the coach departs from Towers Lawn, full of fond memories, new friendships, and plenty of stories to tell back home.

A huge thank you to all the hosts, organisers, and supporters who’ve helped make this visit so special. Vive l’amitié!