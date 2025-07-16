'Sister queens ready to slay!' - drag superstars heading to Wolverhampton this weekend
Get ready, Wolverhampton! This Saturday (July 19), The Ultimate Ladies Night Show, hailed as the UK's largest show of its kind, is about to explode with the arrival of two phenomenal international drag queens: the legendary Miss Linda Matthews and the fabulous Miss Bella End!
These aren't just hosts, folks – they're live singing superstars! Expect nothing less than powerhouse vocals, side-splitting comedy, and a stage presence that has captivated audiences around the globe. Linda Matthews and Bella End are loved by many, and for good reason!
A Director's Dream and a Vegas Vibe
Director Anthony Hall can barely contain his excitement: "I'm truly honoured to have these two incredible superstars on our stage. Believe me when I say this, if you haven't seen them before, you're in for a real treat. There's something truly magical with these two, with show-stopping costumes like they've just stepped off a stage in Vegas!"
Sister Queens Ready to Slay!
Linda Matthews, a seasoned international cabaret artist with 17 years of experience across Europe and in premier LGBTQIA+ venues, shared her enthusiasm: "It's a highlight and a pleasure to work on such a great show. It's different to similar shows – it's not your everyday ladies night; it's something new and fresh. I'm really looking forward to working alongside my sister queen, Bella End."
And Bella End echoed the sentiment with pure joy: "This is truly spectacular to be working together with my sister Linda and to be working for such a great team of people. Honestly, I've worked for some shows, but I've got to say this has got to be the best yet. And believe me, I've worked on many stages across Europe, but this is going to be simply the best one yet!"
Venue: The Hangar Warehouse Venue in Wolverhampton
When: Saturday, 19 July
Tickets: ticketsource.co.uk/the-ladies-night
Doors open at 6pm, with the show kicking off at 7pm sharp
Everyone 18+ is welcome. Ladies, couples, groups, and our amazing LGBTQ+ community – get ready for a night of unforgettable entertainment, you won't want to miss this!