'Sister queens ready to slay!' - drag superstars heading to Wolverhampton this weekend

These aren't just hosts, folks – they're live singing superstars! Expect nothing less than powerhouse vocals, side-splitting comedy, and a stage presence that has captivated audiences around the globe. Linda Matthews and Bella End are loved by many, and for good reason!

Miss Linda Matthews Left Miss Bella End Right. Photo: The Ultimate Ladies Night Ltd

A Director's Dream and a Vegas Vibe

Miss Linda Matthews at The Ultimate Ladies Night Show

Director Anthony Hall can barely contain his excitement: "I'm truly honoured to have these two incredible superstars on our stage. Believe me when I say this, if you haven't seen them before, you're in for a real treat. There's something truly magical with these two, with show-stopping costumes like they've just stepped off a stage in Vegas!"

‍Sister Queens Ready to Slay!

Miss Bella End at The Ultimate Ladies Night Show

Linda Matthews, a seasoned international cabaret artist with 17 years of experience across Europe and in premier LGBTQIA+ venues, shared her enthusiasm: "It's a highlight and a pleasure to work on such a great show. It's different to similar shows – it's not your everyday ladies night; it's something new and fresh. I'm really looking forward to working alongside my sister queen, Bella End."

Stunning Costumes. Photo: The Ultimate Ladies Night Ltd

And Bella End echoed the sentiment with pure joy: "This is truly spectacular to be working together with my sister Linda and to be working for such a great team of people. Honestly, I've worked for some shows, but I've got to say this has got to be the best yet. And believe me, I've worked on many stages across Europe, but this is going to be simply the best one yet!"

Miss Bella End. Photo: The Ultimate Ladies Night Ltd

Venue: The Hangar Warehouse Venue in Wolverhampton

When: Saturday, 19 July

Tickets: ticketsource.co.uk/the-ladies-night

Doors open at 6pm, with the show kicking off at 7pm sharp

Miss Bella End going down well with the Audience. Photo: The Ultimate Ladies Night Ltd

Miss Linda Matthews. Photo: The Ultimate Ladies Night Ltd

Everyone 18+ is welcome. Ladies, couples, groups, and our amazing LGBTQ+ community – get ready for a night of unforgettable entertainment, you won't want to miss this!

Miss Linda Matthews in action. Photo: The Ultimate Ladies Night Ltd