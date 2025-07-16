Poppy making event in Hadley - you don't have to be a crafter to have a go!

They will take place on Saturday 2nd and Saturday 9th of August from 10am onward on both days.

You don't even have to be a skilled and experienced crafter, although people who are skilled and experienced crafters are welcome. If you have never done much crafting or have never crafted before, this is an ideal way to just turn up and have a go to do something meaningful in a relaxed, convivial atmosphere.

Everyone is welcome and all materials are provided.

Holy Trinity is in Hadley Hollow at the end of Waterloo Road. Limited parking is available, but there is an adjacent bus stop served by the 7 and 99 buses.