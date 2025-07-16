GWR Fasteners upgrades production capabilities with new automated circular saw

The new equipment introduces fully automated cutting cycles, program storage, and anti-burr device clamps. These features will support improved cutting accuracy, faster turnaround times, and more consistent output across production runs.

This investment follows the recent addition of a state-of-the-art Miyano BNA-42DHY3 7 Axis Turning Centre CNC machine, as part of a broader strategy to modernise the company’s manufacturing infrastructure and support growing customer demand.

“This new saw allows us to significantly increase our cutting capacity and improve overall process efficiency,” said Gary Robinson, Owner of GWR Fasteners. “It’s a practical step forward that will help us continue delivering high-quality products while reducing lead times and allowing us to price ourselves more competitively within the market.”

New MEP Tiger 352 NC 5.0 automatic circular saw set and ready to run. Photo: GWR Fasteners

The saw will be used to process a wide range of threaded, round, and flat bar, in both metric and imperial sizes, and will support both stock length and custom-cut orders across various materials.

GWR expects the new saw will lead to measurable improvements in production speed, a reduction in material waste, and enhanced operator safety.