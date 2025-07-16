Bryn Offa CE Primary School celebrates 40th birthday with a splash of colour!

The school field was transformed into a festival of fun and colour as children, dressed in plain white t-shirts, ran laps around the grounds while being cheered on by enthusiastic family members and friends. By the end of the event, the children were unrecognisable transformed into rainbow runners, each one a walking celebration of the school’s special day.

Bright in white - before the event! Photo: Bryn Offa CE Primary School

Headteacher Mrs. Keleher shared her delight at the success of the event: “It’s been such an enjoyable afternoon for everyone. We are so grateful to all our fabulous families and friends of the school for supporting and joining us on this special day.”

The Colour Run wasn’t just about fun, it was also a sponsored event aimed at raising funds to enhance play opportunities for the children. The school hopes to purchase beach huts for the grounds, which will serve as creative spaces and an outdoor library area, encouraging imagination, reading, and outdoor learning.

Celebrating a special day. Photo: Bryn Offa CE Primary School

If you’d like to support this wonderful initiative and help bring the beach hut dream to life, donations can be made via the following link: Crowdfunding For Good From JustGiving

As the children headed home, still glowing with colour and excitement, it was clear that this was a birthday celebration they, and the school, will never forget!

Memories to last a lifetime. Photo: Bryn Offa CE Primary School