Themed lino print workshop on offer this summer

Josie of Josephine.b design will guide participants through the process step by step. She said: “Linocuts are an enjoyable, mindful and simple form of relief printing; attendees carve out a design, ink it up, and print it out on paper or fabric. The completed linocut can then be taken home ready for printing as many times as you want on different surfaces including greetings cards, wrapping paper or material.”

Josie of Josephine.b design will share her expertise in lino printing. Photo: Josie Bradbury

The workshops are suitable for adults over 18, and no drawing skills are required participants can simply bring a photocopy of a black-and-white treasured image in a postcard size (A6/10 cm x 15 cm) and then trace the design straight onto the lino surface.

Each 2-hour workshop will have a different theme - animals, buildings, favourite destinations, and flora. Spaces are available at a reduced rate of £30 per person; materials and refreshments are included.

People wishing to unleash mindful creativity over the summer can book a place via artisanlabshrewsbury.com or in store at Artisans Lab, The Parade Shops, Shrewsbury, SY1 1DL.

Josie of Josephine.b getting ready for a lino print workshop

Workshop dates are 10am-12pm on Saturday 26 July, Saturday 2 August, Saturday 16 August and Saturday 23 August and take place at Artisan Lab, Unit 14, The Parade Shops, St Mary's Place, Shrewsbury SY1 1DL.

Find out more about all the mindful activities happening in Shrewsbury (many of which are free) at originalshrewsbury.co.uk