Talking Point with Vicky Turrell: 'The text filled us with dread'

We could easily have pressed the link to pay and perhaps given our details to a scammer. But on further scrutiny we saw that the text came from outside the UK and a trawl of the internet showed that we were not alone and that others have had similar texts too. The internet can be full of dangers.

But we are now promised something that the internet can give which would surely be good. ‘A doctor in your pocket’, who would not want that? Especially as we get older or are ill.

Imagine waking up in the morning and turning your mobile on to find your doctor.

‘How are you today?’ She could ask. She could look out with genuine concern, her stethoscope round her neck at the ready.

Or even better and further into my imagination a little man could jump out onto my hand and looking sympathetically ask about my symptoms.

It will not be like either of these scenarios of course. It will be a page of questions for us to fill in and then there will be suggested course of action. You should be able to book, cancel or move an appointment (with a ‘real’ doctor) all through AI.

I went for a check up this week and saw a specialist nurse, all was well, I talked about my shoulder problems, she directed me to sources of help. I set off to go. She got up and called after me

‘Don’t put your bag round your neck like that it is pressing on your bad shoulder.’

I don’t suppose my doctor in my pocket would have seen that.

Sometimes the real thing is best and sometimes it is not. There has been some concern recently about the flowers that we are bringing in from other countries to be given as presents for birthdays or ‘Get Well’ gifts. Why not use our own flowers from UK? Some firms are doing this now and promoting British flowers.

Well, I have another idea. I have had a lot of flowers sent to me recently for my birthday and for moving house. I enjoy them fresh but then let them dry in the vase. Afterwords I select the ones that have dried well and create another bouquet which lasts for a long time.