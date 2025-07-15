Hands-on construction insight given to Woodlands School students

The visit offered a unique educational opportunity for students currently studying construction. This practical course enables learners to develop fundamental trade skills, including plumbing, electrics, bricklaying, and decorating, as part of Woodlands School’s holistic approach to preparing students for adulthood.

During their visit, pupils had the chance to meet Morris Property’s Site Manager, Conor Roberts, and Construction Manager, Steve Flavell. The students engaged in a lively Q&A session, asking questions about career pathways within the construction industry and what daily life is like on a construction site.

Morris Property Site Manager Conor Roberts, students Corey and Ollie, and Morris Property Construction Manager, Steve Flavell at the site in Wem. Photo: Morris Property

This on-site experience will be complemented by a forthcoming presentation delivered by Housing Plus Group. Held in a classroom environment, this follow-up session will further educate pupils on the diverse career pathways available within the housing and construction sectors, including apprenticeship opportunities.

Morris Property was commissioned by Housing Plus Group to construct the affordable development of four bungalows. Demonstrating their commitment to responsible construction practices, Morris Property is adhering to the stringent guidelines of the Considerate Constructors Scheme on site. This commitment ensures minimal disruption to the local community while maximising the positive social and economic benefits of the project.

Alice Arnold, Deputy Headteacher at Woodlands School, commented on the visit: “Our students thoroughly enjoyed the site tour with Morris Property. It was an invaluable opportunity for them to see what they are learning in their BTEC Construction course applied on the ground. Meeting Conor and Steve provided fantastic inspiration for our pupils as they consider their future careers.”

Steve Flavell, Construction Manager at Morris Property, added: “It was a pleasure to welcome the students from Woodlands School to our Wem site. We hope this visit provided them with a better understanding of the varied and rewarding careers available in the construction industry.”

The pupils at Woodlands School have been invited back in September to view the project in its final stages before handover.