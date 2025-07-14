Rail Rambles launch summer programme

Travelling by train from Shrewsbury to Welshpool the group enjoyed a 5 mile walk along part of the Montgomery Canal and through the Powis Castle Estate. A cold drink at the Raven at the end of the walk was most welcome on the hottest day of the year so far. This was followed by a meal to launch the new programme before catching the train back to Shrewsbury.

Bridge over the Montgomery Canal. Photo: Aisling Amato

The new programme can be seen on the Rail Rambles website at railrambles.org/programme. Anyone can join this friendly group and enjoy a completely free guided walk led by experienced ramblers. There is no membership requirement. All you need to do is join the advertised train in Shrewsbury or somewhere along the route and you will be made most welcome.