Holy Trinity to hold summer fete
Hadley's Holy Trinity Church is to host a summer fete on Saturday, 16 August.
Martin Scholes
Published
Last updated
It's a combined fete with Wellington's Christ Church which, together with Holy Trinity, makes up One Parish.
Among exciting attractions there will be a bouncy castle, face paining, lawn games, cakes, refreshments and a number of stalls.
There will also be a live band and music, too.
A spokesperson said: "We're also looking for people who want to sell craft items or who run a small business and who want to sell items at stalls during the fete. The charge will be £10 and anyone wanting to make an inquiry should email oneparishevents@outlook.com."
It will be opened at 11am and will run until 3pm.