Holy Trinity to hold summer fete

It's a combined fete with Wellington's Christ Church which, together with Holy Trinity, makes up One Parish.

Among exciting attractions there will be a bouncy castle, face paining, lawn games, cakes, refreshments and a number of stalls.

There will also be a live band and music, too.

A spokesperson said: "We're also looking for people who want to sell craft items or who run a small business and who want to sell items at stalls during the fete. The charge will be £10 and anyone wanting to make an inquiry should email oneparishevents@outlook.com."

It will be opened at 11am and will run until 3pm.