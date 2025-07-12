Compton Care unveils striking new sculpture by acclaimed local artist Simon Conolly

The sculpture was officially unveiled in a special ceremony by Ros Keeton, Chair of the Board of Trustees at Compton Care, Rachel Overfield, CEO and Simon Conolly, along with staff from the specialist palliative and bereavement support charity. The donation is a deeply personal gesture from the artist, whose family experienced the compassionate palliative and end-of-life care that hospices like Compton Care provide.

Simon Conolly shared: "Our recent experience of the quality of care and support provided by hospices to my family has been excellent. It is a pleasure to be able to give something back and support a local charity by donating this piece of work so that it can sit in the tranquil grounds of Compton Care."

Simon Conolly with the new sculpture. Photo: Compton Care

Known for creating powerful work that touches people’s emotions and focuses on how people connect and interact with each other, Simon is an elected Member of the Royal Birmingham Society of Artists (RBSA) and an Associate of the Royal Society of Marine Artists (RSMA). In 2024, he was appointed Honorary Curator of the RBSA.

Rachel Overfield, CEO of Compton Care, commented: “We are absolutely delighted that Simon has chosen to donate one of his wonderful creations to Compton. It is a truly poignant piece that sits beautifully within the grounds of the Hall. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Simon for his generosity – I’m certain it will offer comfort and inspire moments of reflection for all who encounter it.”

The sculpture now stands proudly in the gardens and will be enjoyed by patients, families, and visitors for years to come.

To find out more about Compton Care, visit comptoncare.org.uk