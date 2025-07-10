RSPCA Gonsal Animal Centre in Shropshire braced for busiest day

Last year, the charity’s frontline rescue teams dealt with more animal welfare incidents on 10 July than any other day over the summer months (Jun-Aug) with a total of 1,157 incidents - which is around a whopping 48 incidents every hour.

These incidents include giving advice to owners, transferring animals in need of help, rescuing animals - and also responding to cruelty reports which sadly peak during the summer months.

This comes as the animal welfare charity recently released startling new statistics as part of its Summer Cruelty Campaign - showing the cruel side of summer people don’t see.

In June, July and August last year the RSPCA took 34,401* cruelty calls to their emergency line - compared to 25,887* the year before - up by A THIRD.

On average, the charity received 374 reports of cruelty against animals every single day during this period or one call EVERY two minutes the line was open.

Cassie Newman, Director of Operations at the RSPCA, said: “Many people are often surprised to hear that we receive more reports of cruelty in summer than at any other time of year. This means that not only are our officers incredibly busy responding to reports and rescuing animals from cruelty but our animal centres and hospitals are under even more pressure at a time when they are faced with the kitten season potentially resulting in an increased intake in cats, pets being abandoned when their owners go on holiday, and a peak in cruelty - partly due to the longer days.

“In order to be able to care for all the animals coming through our doors, RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre needs the public’s support at this critical time.

“That’s why we’ve launched the Summer Cruelty Campaign . Together, we can rescue animals from the worst cruelty, provide life-saving treatment, and give them all the care and love they urgently need. We’re so grateful to anyone backing the Summer Cruelty Appeal and choosing to donate .”

RSPCA Gonsal Animal Centre in Shrewsbury, Shropshire, is caring for black and white cat Remy this RSPCA’s busiest summer day

Six month-old Remy came into the charity’s care from a multi-cat household where sadly his needs weren’t being met. Having little one-on-one attention, he was a little wary when he first arrived with the charity in Shropshire but his confidence is improving and although he doesn’t quite understand fuss, he will happily be around humans. He can come a long way from where he started and is a real sweetheart who just needs a patient owner who is willing to give him the time and space he needs to gain his confidence.

Remy may be able to live with another friendly cat and he would prefer an adult-only household.

If you think you can give Remy a loving home please visit her profile here