Memory Café at Broseley Library – July Session

This free monthly event offers a safe, friendly, and welcoming environment for individuals living with dementia or memory concerns, as well as their family members and carers. Whether you’re looking to meet new people, share stories, or simply enjoy a chat over a cup of tea or coffee, the Memory Café provides a supportive space where everyone is made to feel at home.

There’s no need to book, just drop in on the third Wednesday of each month and join others who understand the journey. This initiative is all about building community, reducing isolation, and making sure no one feels alone in facing the challenges of memory loss.

Location: Broseley Library, 20 Bridgnorth Road, Broseley, Shropshire, TF12 5EQ

Time: 10:00am – 12 noon

Date: Wednesday 16th July 2025

Contact: For more information, call 01952 913219

Everyone is welcome, come along and be part of something meaningful.