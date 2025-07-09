Conwy Castle trip for students
It was a really enjoyable day where students from Ysgol Rhiwabon got the chance to climb the towers and walk the castle walls built by Edward I as part of his ‘ring of castles’.
By contributor Giles Evans
King Edward I and his architect, Master James of St George, built both castle and walls in four years between 1283 and 1287.
Mrs. Wright-Davies, Curriculum Leader for History said: "We had a very interesting day learning all about the castle and its history.
"The weather was excellent and the students really enjoyed themselves.
"Our pupils were able to connect what they’d recently studied in the classroom with a real life example”.
Students ended the day with fish and chips on the Harbour side.