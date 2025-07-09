Conwy Castle trip for students

King Edward I and his architect, Master James of St George, built both castle and walls in four years between 1283 and 1287.

Mrs. Wright-Davies, Curriculum Leader for History said: "We had a very interesting day learning all about the castle and its history.

Conwy Castle tower. Photo: G Evans

"The weather was excellent and the students really enjoyed themselves.

"Our pupils were able to connect what they’d recently studied in the classroom with a real life example”.

Students ended the day with fish and chips on the Harbour side.

On look out. Photo: G Evans