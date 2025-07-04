'Outside the Indoor Market' - line-up for Market's Drayton's Summer Fun Day announced
Outside the Indoor Market – and it’s all free! Get ready for a fantastic day of live music, artisan shopping, delicious food and feel-good wellbeing activities – all for free – right in the heart of Market Drayton!
On Saturday, 12 July, from 9am to 3pm, the area outside the Indoor Market will come alive with an exciting mix of local talent, handmade treasures, health support, and family fun.
Artisan Market
Wander through a lovely selection of stalls offering handcrafted gifts, local produce, and freshly baked food. It’s the perfect opportunity to support small businesses while enjoying some retail therapy.
Take a Seat and Enjoy
We’ll have tables and chairs outside, so you can grab something delicious from the market, relax with friends or family, and take in the live entertainment.
Wellbeing Hub
Check in on your health with free blood pressure checks and a welcoming space for wellbeing support.
Certified Menopause Doula Denise will also be available throughout the day to chat about menopause and offer guidance in a safe, supportive setting. You’ll be able to explore natural supplements, enjoy the scent of essential oils, and ask any questions you may have.
Live Music Line-Up
Enjoy a brilliant variety of live performances, including:
11am – Paul Andrews
Classical and pop favourites on violin.
12pm – Ian Nellins
Irish Folk, Country and crowd-pleasing hits.
12:30pm – Miriam Emmas
Musical theatre magic with Disney favourites.
1pm – Grey Space
Grove School’s talented student band with indie vibes.
Games & Family Fun
Plenty of games and activities for all ages will be happening throughout the day. Bring the whole family and make the most of this free summer celebration!
Whether you’re stopping by for a chat, enjoying the music, browsing handmade goods, or simply soaking up the atmosphere – everyone’s welcome and everything is free.
We can’t wait to see you in Market Drayton on Saturday, 12 July!