Guide Dogs’ puppies plan to make a pawsitively adorable visit to Attingham Park

Staff from Guide Dogs’ Shrewsbury Team will be on site at the National Trust’s Attingham Park, ready to chat with visitors about how to get involved in raising the next generation of life-changing guide dogs.

They’ll be joined by experienced volunteer Puppy Raisers and their adorable puppies.

“It’s a fantastic chance to meet our puppies and hear from real volunteers about what it’s like to help raise a future guide dog,” said Karen Toozer, Local Volunteer Attraction Coordinator at Guide Dogs.

“We’re always sniffing out kind-hearted people who’d love to open their homes (and hearts) to a pup with a purpose.”

The information day is free for Attingham Park visitors (normal admission applies), and the Guide Dogs team will be stationed in the grounds from 10am to 1pm, ready to answer questions, share information, and spark some pawsitive action.

Jo, Volunteering and Community Manager at Attingham Park, said: “We’re really pleased to be welcoming Guide Dogs’ Shrewsbury Team to Attingham on Tuesday. It’ll be a lovely opportunity for visitors to find out more about what is involved in being a Guide Dogs’ Puppy Raiser.”

Guide dog puppy Wallis, who is 13 weeks' old and a Labrador cross Golden Retriever. Photo: Guide Dogs

The visit aims to showcase the vital role volunteers play in shaping the future of guide dogs, as the charity has been appealing for more Puppy Raising volunteers across Shropshire.

Puppy Raisers provide a vital foundation for the puppy’s future role as a guide dog, through training, socialisation and the introduction of new environments and experiences.

The role involves supporting a puppy, who moves into your home when they are 8-weeks’ old, for 12-16 months, before they move out to begin their specialised guide dog training.

Karen continues: “Being a volunteer for Guide Dogs is an exciting and rewarding opportunity to be a part of a dogs’ journey, preparing them for their future role supporting someone with sight loss.

“We’ll provide all the support and training you need, so you feel well equipped to care for your puppy when they arrive with you.

“Guide Dogs pays for essential costs, including food and vet bills.

“If you’re interested in becoming a Puppy Raiser, please do join us at Attingham Park. With your support, we can help train more life-changing guide dogs for people in the UK living with sight loss.”

To find out more about becoming a Puppy Raiser, visit guidedogs.org.uk/how-you-can-help/volunteering/ or call 0800 781 1444.