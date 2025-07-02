Young Telford band 'smash it' at debut performance

Thomas Faulkner (14) and his two friends, Beth Hyde (15) and Ronnie Simpson (13), recently set up their own band called 'Guided by Angels' having met at 'Rock Project' which is a community program for young musicians to learn how to play instruments as a band. After lots of additional separate band practice at each others homes as friends, they decided to ask HMV Telford if they could play there after hearing that they were encouraging young bands to play in store.

Nirvana, Green Day, and Black Sabbath were on the agenda for this gig

So, with Tom on lead guitar and bass, Beth on rhythm guitar and vocals, and Ronnie on drums, they played an eight song set last Saturday (June 28) to a group of friends, family and customers, and "absolutely smashed it!" says Karen Faulkner, Tom's mum.

They opened with Black Sabbath, then continued with Green Day, Nirvana, Cranberries and more.

"We were blown away by their performance and bravery so just wanted to tell the story and thank HMV for giving young people the opportunity to perform," added Karen.