Rotary Club of Market Drayton: Strengthening community, supporting each other

Market Drayton is a town known for its strong sense of community, where people come together to support one another and make a real difference. At the heart of this is the Rotary Club of Market Drayton, a dedicated group of volunteers committed to improving the town and helping those in need. Through regular meetings, fundraising efforts, and community events, the club plays a vital role in making Market Drayton a great place to live and work.

Building a stronger community

The Rotary Club is actively involved in organising and supporting key events that bring people together. Whether it’s the Ginger and Spice Festival, the Festival of Lights, or the town’s Carnival, the club lends a helping hand to ensure these celebrations run smoothly and continue to bring joy to residents and visitors alike.

But their work goes far beyond events. The club also raises funds for a wide range of charities, including The Buddy Bag Foundation, Hope House, and Mencap, providing essential support for those who need it most. Their ongoing efforts to help individuals and families make a real impact, reinforcing the values of kindness, generosity, and community spirit.

Bringing pople together through meetings and networking

The Rotary Club hosts regular meetings twice a month, where members discuss new projects, plan events, and share ideas. These gatherings aren’t just about organising—they provide a valuable opportunity for members to connect, learn from guest speakers, and strengthen friendships. The club also welcomes new visitors, encouraging anyone interested to join and see how they can contribute to their town.

Explore Market Drayton with the Rotary Treasure Trail

In 2024, Market Drayton Rotary put together a fantastic Treasure Trail, inviting participants to follow directions, solve clues, and enter a competition to win some exciting prizes, prizes included a Fortnum & Mason hamper donated by McCarthy & Stone at Joules Place, and a second hamper put together by the Rotary Club.

Although the competition has ended, copies of the Treasure Trail booklet are still available to buy from the Market Drayton Library for £3. The trail remains a fun activity for all ages, encouraging people to explore the town, solve clues, and discover hidden gems along the way.

‍The trail is under 2 miles long, can be completed at your own pace, and takes you past Market Drayton’s fantastic cafés, shops, and landmarks. Once you’ve solved the clues, you can still submit your answer by emailing Market Drayton Rotary through their website—just select “Treasure Trail Answer” as the subject!

All proceeds from the booklet sales go to charities supported by Market Drayton Rotary.

Excitingly, the Rotary Club is planning another Treasure Trail competition soon, so keep an eye out on social media, the Rotary Club website, and in the Library for updates!

Why Market Drayton is a great place to live, work and visit

One of the things that makes Market Drayton special is its thriving community. With a blend of rural charm and modern convenience, the town offers a peaceful atmosphere, friendly neighbours, and plenty of opportunities to get involved.

Thanks to groups like the Rotary Club, Market Drayton remains a town where people look out for each other, making it a fantastic place to live, work, and visit. Whether you’re a lifelong resident or new to the area, there’s always a way to be part of something bigger.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Market Drayton and how you can get involved, visit rotarymd.co.uk.