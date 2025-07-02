Mark Lewis Jones to present iconic Hans Zimmer opening concert at Llangollen Eisteddfod

The Llangollen International Eisteddfod is thrilled to announce that acclaimed film and TV actor Mark Lewis Jones will present a spectacular evening of music dedicated to the legendary film composer Hans Zimmer on Tuesday 8th July 2025. It is the opening concert of the Llangollen International Eisteddfod 2025, which takes place between 8-13 July.

A local man from Rhosllanerchrugog, Mark is lending his unmistakable voice to what promises to be an unforgettable concert. Mark's narration will complement the music of Hans Zimmer, brought to life by Cinematic Sinfonia, an outstanding 70-piece orchestra under the baton of the internationally renowned conductor Anthony Gabriele.

From sweeping scores in Gladiator and Interstellar to the haunting themes of Inception, Hans Zimmer’s music has defined a generation of cinema - and now it will be performed live in Llangollen, with Mark’s evocative voice guiding the audience through the emotional and cinematic journey.

Mark Lewis Jones is one of Wales’ most celebrated actors, known for his powerful performances on both the small and big screen. Mark's film work includes appearances in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, The Good Liar, Phantom of the Open, Munich: The Edge of War, and Rebecca. His television credits include standout roles in Baby Reindeer (Netflix), The Crown (Netflix), Chernobyl (HBO), The Way (ITV), and Stella (Sky), for which he earned a BAFTA nomination.

In 2024, Mark was honoured with the prestigious BAFTA Cymru Siân Phillips Award, recognising his outstanding contribution to film and television in Wales. He previously won Best Actor at BAFTA Cymru for The Passing/Yr Ymadawiad and has been nominated an impressive seven times in the same category.

Mark Lewis Jones said, “The Llangollen International Eisteddfod has been part of my life since I was a boy growing up in Rhos. To now play a major role at this incredible celebration of music and culture, just down the road from where it all began for me, is an honour beyond words. I’m especially thrilled to be part of this Hans Zimmer concert, complete with 70-piece orchestra - his music stirs the soul, and to share that experience in Llangollen is something truly special.”

Dave Danford, Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Eisteddfod said, "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Mark Lewis Jones to the Eisteddfod stage. Not only is he a local talent, but his voice and presence will elevate this already outstanding concert to another level. To hear Hans Zimmer’s music performed by a full orchestra with Mark’s narration will be an unforgettable experience for everyone. Mark and this concert are the perfect fit and will be an outstanding start to our Eisteddfod."

Tickets for the Hans Zimmer concert are selling fast. For more information and to book, visit: international-eisteddfod.co.uk/events/tuesday-8th-july-2025-hans-zimmer