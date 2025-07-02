Charity Tractor Run returns for 2025 to support Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and RABI

Organisers, Mary and David Perry, who took a year off last year to welcome their twins, are excited to bring the event back to the community. "We're thrilled to be back for 2025!" said Mary. "While we took a little breather welcoming our twins, we're ready to get the tractors rolling again for these incredible causes."

This year's tractor run will proudly support the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, a charity dedicated to improving the lives of everyone affected by cancer in the local community. For Mary, this charity is deeply personal. "Being diagnosed with breast cancer at just 27 years old was a huge shock," she shared. "It highlighted to me, in the most profound way, how vital organisations like Lingen Davies are. They don't just offer support; they work tirelessly to educate people on the signs and symptoms of cancer, encouraging earlier detection and intervention. Every penny we raise helps ensure others have access to the services and support I received, and it's incredibly important to keep these funds coming in."

Mary and David Perry at Tractor Run. Picture: Mary Perry

The second beneficiary is RABI (Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution), a charity also close to the organisers' hearts. Having both grown up and now working in the farming industry, Mary and David understand the indispensable role RABI plays in supporting farming people through practical, financial, and emotional assistance.

The scenic approximately 30-mile route will begin at the Magical Malpas PYO at Agden, by kind permission of Barbara and Derek Hughes, where participants will enjoy tea and coffee upon arrival. The convoy will then make a lunch stop at Higher Penley, LL13 0NB, courtesy of Geraint and Jane Evans, where a delicious BBQ and drinks will be served. Participants' entry fees will cover their lunch, while guests are welcome to join for a charge. The run will conclude back at Agden.

Tractor Run 2023

Entry for the tractor run is £20 per person, which includes arrival refreshments, BBQ lunch, a drink, and cake at the lunch stop. Additional guests can enjoy the food for £5 per person, payable upon registration. A polite request is made for anyone with trailers offering seating for extra guests to consider making a donation.

Mary Perry on her tractor. Picture: Mary Perry

Participants can download the entry form online at memarketingandevents.com or contact Mary directly to book their place.

Event Details:

Start Location: Magical Malpas PYO at Agden

Lunch Stop: Higher Penley, LL13 0NB

Route Length: Approximately 30 miles

Entry Fee: £20 per person (includes refreshments and lunch)

Guest Food Fee: £5 per person

Entry Form: memarketingandevents.com/blog/tractor-run-2025