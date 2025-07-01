Severn Trent creates new jobs and is on the hunt for skilled electricians and maintainers

The company is actively seeking skilled electricians and maintenance workers to join the new team of 60 – that will not only bolster its commitment to protecting local environments but boost the resilience of its waste network for customers.

This new team will serve as an additional layer of protection for Severn Trent’s wastewater network, focusing on proactively improving and overhauling pump stations. The team will play a crucial role in reducing issues and preventing potential problems at pumping stations, making a real difference to communities, the environment, and customers.

Now, the company is on the hunt for skilled electricians and maintenance workers to help make up the 60-strong team across the Midlands and bring their expertise to the FTSE 100 company.

Severn Trent

Chris Giles, Head of Wastewater Recycling at Severn Trent, said: “This is an exciting new team dedicated to delivering the best possible service for our customers and the environment. While we already do brilliant work in this space, this new team will be dedicated to improving assets, overhauling sites, solving potential problems and help deliver benefits to the environment, while improving the resilience of our network.

“This team will primarily focus on our pumping stations, which are a crucial part of the network. This new super-squad of problem solvers will dive in and use their skills to help diagnose issues, make improvements future proofing our infrastructure.”

Severn Trent’s environmental efforts have long been recognised, with the company being awarded with the Environment Agency’s highest 4* award for five years in a row.

The new team further demonstrates the company’s commitment to protecting the environment, while committed to creating jobs in the Midlands.

Chris adds: “It means we’re looking for passionate, skilled individuals, who love working out on networks and sites, solving problems and being part of team doing something meaningful. Whether you’re an experienced electrician, mechanic or maintenance expert, this is your chance to work for a great FTSE100 company, make a real difference and have an amazing long-term career – if this sounds interesting, we’d love to hear from you.”

To find out more about how to apply and the requirements needed, please visit:

Mechanical - careers.severntrent.com/job-invite/19680/