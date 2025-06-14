West Midlands entrepreneurs poised to unlock business growth at an upcoming event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The half‑day event, “From Overwhelmed Owner to Strategic Leader”, runs from 8:30am (networking and refreshments) with a 9.15am start till 12 noon.

Led by experienced business coaches from Good2Great, the interactive seminar introduces a proven 3‑step growth system. The session is designed to help entrepreneurs gain clarity and confidence in key areas of business, including sales and marketing, productivity systems, and team leadership—without the overwhelm.

Mo Chaudry, Paul McGillivray and Johnny Themans

Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with other business owners from a diverse range of sectors and industries creating valuable opportunities for collaboration and support.

Johnny Themans, Managing Director of Good2Great said: “Many business owners find themselves stretched thin—juggling too many tasks, failing to scale, or burning out. This seminar offers a much-needed path to clarity and growth by helping attendees transition from reactive overwhelm to proactive leadership.”

Paul Silver, Managing Director of Silver Accounting added: “It really helps us as business owners to take a step back from the daily grind. I absolutely recommend people to attend Good2Great's seminars."

The event is aimed at small and medium-sized business owners looking to take control of their growth journey, and places are limited.

For further information and to book tickets visit: go.good-2-great.co.uk/business_seminar