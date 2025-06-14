New extra care apartments for over 55s now open and welcoming residents in Telford

Located on Grange Avenue, Stirchley House is now open to referrals and welcoming new residents.

The team are inviting local people to come and enjoy a free light lunch at The Bistro on 27 June 11.30am-2pm, with a chance to take a tour of the apartments and the rooftop garden which boasts views stretching out over Stirchley.

Developed by Preferred Homes in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council, Stirchley House offers 66 one-bedroom and 6 two-bedroom apartments. These homes are ideal for people over 55 who want to live independently but require some level of personal care or support.

Come take a tour of the apartments on 27th June

Extra Care Housing is a form of supported living that combines secure, self-contained homes with access to care and support services as needed. It is particularly suitable for those who may be struggling to manage a larger home, need occasional help with daily tasks, or are feeling isolated and looking for community engagement.

Natalie Robson, Housing Manager at Stirchley House highlights: “This thoughtfully designed development caters to the growing need for supported housing that enables people to stay as independent as possible in later life. The apartments are available at affordable rent levels and are eligible for Housing Benefit, making them a financially accessible option for many.”

Stirchley House is ideal for people over 55

“Stirchley House is more than just a place to live—it’s a community. Residents can enjoy a rooftop terrace, communal lounges, and on-site access to The Bistro - a vibrant community café, perfect for socialising with neighbours, friends, and visitors. The building is fully staffed, and as the on-site manager I am responsible for daily operations and resident wellbeing. 24/7 carers are also on-site to support people who may have extra care needs.”

Residents in Preferred Homes locations have found the move to their apartment has generated a new lease of life. Allan says: “Living here has made a huge difference to myself and my family knowing there is someone here 24/7 should I need anyone. Also, having other people to communicate with, and I have made friends in the café and through social events.”

Family members have also noted the impact it has had on their relatives: “When it came to moving day Dad was so excited and bubbly. I had my dad back and a sense that everything would be ok. The community is so lovely. The staff are genuine and willing to help at any time. Since my dad has been there, he has made great rapport with the staff and now has got a care plan in place for him. We are so grateful that this opportunity came by. He has a new meaning of life now - it’s great to have him chatting and back to his vibrant self despite his medical and mental health needs.”

You can register to attend the ‘Lunch at Ours’ Open Day by calling the Stirchley House team on on 07810 700797.

If you or someone you know could benefit from this kind of supported living, you can enquire by emailing phl@pinnaclegroup.co.uk, or calling 0333 600 2500.