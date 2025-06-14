Here comes the sun! Shropshire housebuilder unveils offers for a summer move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With several steps of the property ladder still to tackle, keen buyers can rest assured that the five-star housebuilder is on hand to help property seekers enjoy the hotter months settled in their new home.

At developments including Otters Reach in Ironbridge, David Wilson Homes’ summer offer includes assistance for first-time buyers and existing homeowners.

The garden of a David Wilson Homes show home in Shropshire

First time buyers have the opportunity of getting £833 a month mortgage contribution for two years on behalf of David Wilson Homes and existing homeowners could get their Stamp Duty paid on their new property, saving up to £19,250.

The Avondale show home at David Wilson Homes’ Rose Place development in Shropshire

David Wilson Homes is also making its Part Exchange and Deposit Boost scheme for interested customers. All schemes and offers are available on select homes.

The Part Exchange scheme can allow David Wilson Homes to buy their customer's old house from them. This means that customers can save money on estate agents' fees and there is no rush to move out of their old home, making the transition as hassle-free as possible.

This scheme is perfect for second steppers who are eager to find their dream home, either to upsize so that they have more space for their families to grow, or to downsize to a more manageable living space.

The Deposit Boost scheme, on the other hand, is another excellent option for first-time buyers whilst also being available to existing homeowners. The scheme allows house hunters to boost their deposits from 10% deposit to 15%, saving them thousands and securing a more competitive mortgage rate.

Alternatively, there’s the Own New - Rate Reducer scheme, which helps lower mortgage interest rates for the initial term, reducing monthly payments and making that first step onto the ladder more affordable.

Homeward Legal published an article in March describing the benefits of a summer move, which included the ability to exploit the natural light and warmth of the season, the stability of the housing market during the summer, the timing of the season for family buyers and the speed of the house-moving process.

The kitchen in the show home of Rose Place in Shrewsbury

It was also noted that Rightmove's House Price Index shows that the time taken between putting a property on the market and agreeing to a bid from a buyer has reduced so far this year.

Steve Barton, Senior Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “Anyone looking to secure a new home to make the most of the summer is encouraged to make a swift visit to one of our nearby developments to find out more about a move whilst we still have properties available for a quick move.

“With a variety of offers and schemes available for house hunters to take advantage of, there are plenty of opportunities for prospective buyers to find their perfect home.”

Similar offers are available at Rose Place in Shrewsbury, The Damsons in Market Drayton, Clockmakers in Whitchurch and Hughes Meadow in Telford.

For further information on the properties available in the area, call the sales team on 0333 355 8479 or visit the David Wilson Homes website.