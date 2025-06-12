Wolves Foundation play the Generation Game!

The theme of the week this year was ‘community’, and so Foundation staff from the health department organised the walk and a series of workshops to bring people together, with questions shown on the Molineux big screens to encourage conversation.

Participants from several different projects took part, including Healthy Goals, a group for toddlers, Head 4 Health which provides mental health support to adults, Wolves Elders, which helps combat loneliness and isolation, Perton Primary Academy, who are part of the Foundation’s Premier League Primary Stars programme.

And that meant that the oldest participant at the event, 87-year-old Sylvia from Wolves Elders, got to meet the youngest, two-week old Isla, on her first visit to Molineux, ahead of starting at Healthy Goals.

“I’ve been coming to Wolves Elders since 2007, after my mum passed away,” says Sylvia.

“A friend told me about the group and I have been coming along ever since.

“Sir Jack Hayward started it all when he owned the club, saying he wanted elderly people from Whitmore Reans to come and have somewhere where they could meet new people and socialise.

“I love coming along every week and really look forward to it, and everyone is so friendly.

“We had a lovely walk during Mental Health Awareness Week where I managed a couple of laps of the pitch.

“And then I got to meet the family with two-week-old Isla which was lovely. Crossing the generations!”

Isla’s mum Laura is a regular at Healthy Goals having previously brought along Isla’s elder sister Dottie since she was five months old, and was joined by her partner Matt at the walk during Mental Health Awareness Week.

“It was perfect timing as Matt was still on paternity leave at the time, and he was able to come along and see how much Dottie enjoys Healthy Goals,” said Laura.

“And he’s a massive Wolves fan as well so loved being at Molineux!

“I first came to Healthy Goals because I wanted a baby and toddler group for Dottie to come to, and the first time was so nice and relaxed, we have been coming ever since.

“I really enjoy watching her play, and seeing all the children interacting together, and it also allows me to have adult conversation and get advice and share tips.

“The staff are lovely, they make so much effort with the children there, and Dottie has really come out of her shell.

“The group has also given me other opportunities as I was able to complete a first aid course which was offered to parents as well.

“We loved coming to the walk for Isla’s first visit to Molineux and it was lovely to meet Sylvia.”

Jade Sutton, Health Improvement Manager with Wolves Foundation, was amongst the organisers of the event and was delighted to be able to showcase the range of projects the charity delivers to support people with their mental and physical health.

“We are proud to offer a wide variety of projects at the Foundation, enabling us to work with participants aged from birth to 100,” says Jade.

“By providing inter-generational opportunities like the community walk and stay and play sessions, we can bring people of all ages together, creating joyful moments where children can learn, and adults feel energised and less socially isolated, helping to build stronger connections in the community.”

There was also a fairly incredible co-incidence involved in putting Sylvia and the young family together for the inter-generational photo during the walk.

Because Isla and Dottie are the names of two of Sylvia’s grandchildren.

“It is like it was meant to be that we should meet,” said Sylvia.