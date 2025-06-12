Local team steps up for a worthy cause

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Five employees from Persimmon Homes West Midlands recently volunteered with national charity In Kind Direct, an organisation that supports people experiencing hardship with essential hygiene products.

The team spent the day at the charity’s warehouse, repackaging over 6,400 donated items and assembling 640 wash bags. Each bag contains essential toiletries such as shampoo, shower gel, toothpaste, and a toothbrush – small items that can make a big difference during a difficult time.

The wash bags are being distributed to Sexual Assault Referral Centres across the UK that provide free, confidential care for survivors of sexual assault and rape. The Wash Bag’s initiative is backed by Her Majesty The Queen and supported by Boots, who generously donated all the items.

Michael Gidney, CEO of charity In Kind Direct: “We're so proud to be working with Her Majesty The Queen and Boots UK to deliver essential wash bags to Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) across the country, with the help of volunteers from local businesses like Persimmon. The wash bags provide comfort and dignity during times of unimaginable distress, caring for people at their most vulnerable is at the heart of what we do.”

Tracey Hudson, Technical and Commercial Administrator at Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “We’re proud to have been involved in something so meaningful. We hope these wash bags offer some support to people when they need it most.”