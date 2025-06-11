Farming Talk with Sophie Dwerryhouse: Parched lands fuel wildfire threat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With the MET office declaring spring 2025 as the driest in 100 years, the possibility of wildfires across the Midlands has increased for landowners.

The threat of wildfire isn't just environmental for farmers and landowners; it's a direct risk to their livelihoods.

The current conditions mean that, should a wildfire occur, the spread could be quick and take a great deal of resources to bring under control.

If a wildfire starts on farmland, then it’s not just crops and buildings that can be at risk, but also any wildlife that live in these areas.

Representing nearly 4,000 members across Cheshire, Derbyshire, Herefordshire, Leicestershire and Rutland, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire, CLA Midlands is calling on farmers, landowners and the public to take care in these dry conditions.

CLA Midlands Regional Director, Sophie Dwerryhouse

Stay ahead of the flame

Planning and prevention are the best defence when it comes to protecting your land from potential wildfires.

Landowners and land managers can prepare by ensuring firebreaks are properly cut and maintained. Removing any cut grass or vegetation from the area creating defensible space.

Having an emergency plan is a useful resource, showing any evacuation routes and plans to quickly relocate livestock. Any staff or contractors should be made aware of this plan if there is any risk of wildfire.

Farmers are also encouraged to keep their machinery in good working condition.

For those who use controlled burns for land management, always check local regulations, obtain necessary permits, and burn only under safe weather conditions. Never leave fires unattended.

During dry periods of weather, stay up to date on fire conditions through local authorities, weather alerts, and regional agencies.

It has been highlighted by many CLA members that disposable barbecues and sky lanterns increase the risk of fire in these dry conditions, especially when barbecues are not lit in sheltered areas, or when sky lanterns land on dry fields.

The Moorland Association have a free, online course for land managers: Wildfire Awareness Training for Land Managers.

A public responsibility

There are simple precautions that will help in preventing wildfires such as not discarding cigarettes or any other smouldering material or litter. Particularly reflective materials or bottles as any glass shards could create a spark. Ensure that garden rubbish and bonfires are not lit during periods of prolonged dry weather.

Barbecues should be lit in sheltered areas where it is authorised to do so, well away from combustible material and should be properly extinguished afterwards. Barbecues should never be left unattended.

What can you do if you come across a wildfire?

We advise that you should not try to tackle the fire yourself. The best course of action is to call 999 and request the fire service. The Fire Service will require an accurate location, what3words is a good tool to use the give an accurate reference. You must ensure your own safety so move to a safe area and if possible, contact the landowner / manager.

For more information about the Country Land and Business Association and the work we do, please visit: cla.org.uk